Yung Reece to unveil Too Bad single

Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

UP-and-coming Bulawayo trap artiste, Yung Reece, is set to release a single which features rapper, Asaph, on Saturday.

Titled “Too Bad”, the single will be released on YouTube and SoundCloud.

Eighteen-year-old Yung Reece (real name Edwin Ndlovu), who has been in the music industry for the past two years, is not new to many music lovers as he has performed at the Ibumba festival and Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo. This year, the artiste – who has shared the stage with the likes of Cal_ Vin, Mzoe 7, Jah Signal and Seh Calaz – will be performing at the Changamire Hip Hop Festival in Harare.

Yung Reece said he collaborated with Asaph, an established artiste, as a way to popularise his music as he wants to be a force to reckon with in the rap scene.

“Asaph (who hosts the Good Time Friday’s show on Skyz Metro) had played my stuff before on his show because I’d submitted it for airplay. So when I approached him for a collaboration, he agreed to work with me as he liked my music,” he said.

Explaining the forthcoming single, he said it was about him and Asaph bragging about being the “baddest” trap/rap artistes in the game.

“Too bad simply means ‘I’m too bad in a good way’. It’s a manner in which I express my feelings towards other rappers. It (song) was inspired by the support from the people who love my music,” Yung Reece said.

Rasta, a single which Yung Reece released last year, fared well on the market and featured on Khulumani FM’s Micnificent 5 of the city. It was also played on the Rapperholics on Skyz Metro FM where it was number three for two weeks.

With no album to his name, Yung Reece said he would release an Extended Play (EP) titled “June Kid” in November which will feature Asaph, Louis Vitlane, Fish F Mcswagger, Cliff jeans, Lamas Ellz and Cal_ Vin. – @waynecas