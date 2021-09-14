Yvonne Mangunda appointed ZC women’s brand officer

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket has appointed Yvonne Mangunda as its women’s brand officer.

In a statement on Monday, ZC said Mangunda will be responsible for pursuing commercial partnerships and promoting the brand and image of the women’s game.

She will also be responsible for media liaisons and coordinating communication activities relating to the women’s game.

Prior to joining ZC, Mangunda was the marketing and communications manager at Dynamos FC>

A former cricketer herself, who played as a wicketkeeper at club level, the award-winning journalist made her name as a sportscaster with Zimpapers commercial radio station Star FM.

Her appointment is expected to boost the growth, image and value of women’s cricket in Zimbabwe. – @innocentskizoe