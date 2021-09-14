Breaking News
ED to officially open ZITF next week

ED to officially open ZITF next week

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Yvonne Mangunda appointed ZC women’s brand officer

14 Sep, 2021 - 13:09 0 Views
0 Comments
Yvonne Mangunda appointed ZC women’s brand officer Yvonne Mangunda

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket has appointed Yvonne Mangunda as its women’s brand officer.

In a statement on Monday, ZC said Mangunda will be responsible for pursuing commercial partnerships and promoting the brand and image of the women’s game.

She will also be responsible for media liaisons and coordinating communication activities relating to the women’s game.

Prior to joining ZC, Mangunda was the marketing and communications manager at Dynamos FC>

A former cricketer herself, who played as a wicketkeeper at club level, the award-winning journalist made her name as a sportscaster with Zimpapers commercial radio station Star FM.

Her appointment is expected to boost the growth, image and value of women’s cricket in Zimbabwe. – @innocentskizoe

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting