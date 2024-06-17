YW4ED to send delegation to China for NGO seminar

YOUNG Women for Economic Development (YW4ED has delegated a representative to attend the NGO Capacity Building for Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Countries in China as it seeks to forge partnerships with similar entities in order to enhance its influence on young women.

YW4ED is a non-governmental organisation based in Zimbabwe that aims to promote opportunities for sustainable economic growth and livelihoods for young women in line with the country’s Vision 2030 for an upper middle-income economy.

It builds the capacity of young women through skills and leadership training, mentorship, and access to financial resources and markets.

In an update, YW4ED said: “YW4ED is proud to announce that Ms Sithabile Gandi Ndlovu, national programs coordinator, will attend the seminar on “NGO Capacity Building for BRI Countries” organised by the International Economic Cooperation Center of Fujian Province in China from June 13 to 27, 2024”.

The seminar brings together NGO representatives from countries participating in China’s BRI, including Zimbabwe.

Ms Ndlovu will share YW4ED’s experience in empowering young women economically and building sustainable livelihoods.

She will highlight YW4ED ’s programs in skills training, mentorship, and microfinance that have benefited over 100000 young women in Zimbabwe.

These programs aim to achieve the sustainable development goals on gender equality, decent work and economic growth, and reduced inequalities.

“This is an opportunity to build partnerships, get exposure, and promote our mission on an international platform,” said Ms Gandi Ndlovu.

“We aim to learn from other NGOs, share best practices, and explore opportunities for collaboration and resource mobilisation to scale our impact.”

The seminar will include discussions on important subjects like NGO policy environment, creative social programs, and technology utilisation.

YW4ED expressed their aim to acquire valuable insights for enhancing organisational capacity, program effectiveness, and financial sustainability.

They noted that the knowledge gained from the seminar will enhance YW4ED’s initiatives to empower young women in Zimbabwe through economic opportunities and partnerships

