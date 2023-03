Peter Matika, Online Desk

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Committee (ZACC) has arrested the Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Mugove on allegations of criminal abuse of office.

ZACC issued a statement to that effect on their Twitter page.

“@ZACC has arrested Clerk of Parliament, Mr Kennedy Mugove Chokuda for Criminal Abuse of Duty as a Public Officer as defined in section 174 of the Criminal Law [Codification and Reform] Act Chapter 9:23,” read the statement.

