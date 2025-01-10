ZACC arrests four ZIMRA officials for corruption

Online Writer

FOUR Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) officials have been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on allegations of extorting a transport operator for the release of an impounded bus during an ongoing anti-smuggling operation.

The suspects, identified as Revenue Officers Maguta, Mitwira, Homera, and Gwatirinda, face charges of extortion or criminal abuse of duty as public officers.

According to ZACC spokesperson Ms Simiso Mlevu, a bus belonging to Best Express Logistics was seized during the operation, and the company was instructed to pay Customs Duty of ZiG55 000 . Despite the duty being settled, the accused allegedly demanded a bribe of US$6 000 from Ms Beatrice Maramwidze, a director at the company, to facilitate the vehicle’s release from BAK Storage in Harare.

Ms Maramwidze reported the matter to ZACC, leading to an undercover investigation. The accused were apprehended after accepting a US$1 500 bribe in a ZIMRA-branded vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered an additional US$3 951, believed to be proceeds from other extortion activities.

The suspects are detained at Avondale Police Station and are expected to appear in the Harare Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 11 January 2025.

ZACC has urged the public and business community to report acts of corruption via WhatsApp at +263719529483 under the theme: “Refuse, Resist, Report Corruption.”