ZACC arrests two City of Harare officers

The Chronicle

Peter Matika, Online Desk

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested City of Harare traffic officers, Bertha Gondo and Gabriel Mukoka for extortion.

According to a statement issued by ZACC, the two accused demanded a bribe of US$20 from the complainant.

“The accused demanded US$20 dollars bribe and the complainant pleaded with the officers for a lesser amount which they rejected and insisted on the USD20. This was under the watchful eye of ZACC officers who then pounced on them leading to their arrest,” read the statement.

The two are set to appear in court today for initial remand.

Yesterday ZACC also arrested the Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Mugove on allegations of criminal abuse of office.

Kennedy Mugove Chokuda

ZACC issued a statement to that effect on their Twitter page.

“@ZACC has arrested Clerk of Parliament, Mr Kennedy Mugove Chokuda for Criminal Abuse of Duty as a Public Officer as defined in section 174 of the Criminal Law [Codification and Reform] Act Chapter 9:23,” read the statement.

More to follow…

 

