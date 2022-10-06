ZACC arrests Victoria Falls City Mayor

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A ZIMBABWE Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) crack team has arrested Victoria Falls City Mayor Councillor Somveli Dlamini on allegations of fraud and failing to declare interest on an official council transaction.

A ZACC team has been in Victoria Falls since Tuesday on the invitation of Cllr Dlamini who has been trying to elbow out Town Clerk Mr Ronnie Dube through numerous suspension letters that have been overruled by Government and co-councillors for lack of merit.

Posting on its official Twitter handle, ZACC said Cllr Dlamini was arrested this afternoon.

“ZACC has arrested the mayor of Victoria Falls, Somveli Dlamini for fraud and concealing from a principal a personal interest in a transaction,” ZACC said.

Council sources confirmed the arrest.

On Tuesday, Cllr Dlamini allegedly hired a group of war veterans and members of the Hwange District Residents Association to evict Mr Dube from office, accusing him of abuse of office and gross incompetence among other allegations.

Cllr Dlamini had suspended Mr Dube last month based on the allegations but other councillors reversed the suspension saying it was unlawful but he insisted on executing the suspension saying as mayor he was just informing the council and not seeking their consent.

Mr Dube continued in office hence the Tuesday drama which saw ZACC officials forcing Cllr Dlamini to open the Town Clerk’s office which he and the group of war veterans and HDRA members had locked.