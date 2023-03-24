ZACC “closely following” Aljezeera expose

24 Mar, 2023 - 15:03 0 Views
0 Comments
ZACC “closely following” Aljezeera expose Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc)

The Chronicle

Chronicle Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has said it is closely following the Al Jazeera documentary into alleged gold smuggling in the country.

Al Jazeera on Thursday released a documentary on alleged smuggling of gold in the country.

The international news agency conducted undercover investigations into suspected underhand gold dealings in the country.

In a statement on Twitter, Zacc said it was following the documentary.

“@ZACConline is closely following the Aljezeera  broadcast,” read the statement.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting