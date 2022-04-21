ZACC commissioner Muchengwa fired

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has fired Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) commissioner, Mr Frank Muchengwa for gross misconduct.

His dismissal follows findings by a tribunal set to inquire into his removal from office as a ZACC commissioner.

The commission completed its mandate last week and presented its recommendations in writing to President Mnangagwa, in terms of the Constitution.

The tribunal was chaired by retired Justice Nicholas Ndou and included Permanent Secretary for Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Mrs Virginia Mabiza, Dr Tarisai Mutangi and Ms Tecla Mapota, and formally presented its findings to the President today.

The tribunal was initially given five months to complete its task with an option for extension of the period. Last September, President Mnangagwa extended the tenure of the tribunal by six months to March 2022.

In a statement, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana said the tribunal reported its findings to President Mnangagwa and recommended that Commissioner Muchengwa be removed from office for acts of gross misconduct.

“The tribunal has reported its findings to His Excellency, the President Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa, and has recommended that Commissioner Muchengwa be removed from office for acts of gross misconduct. Accordingly, His Excellency the President, acting in terms of Section 187 (8) of the Constitution, has removed Commissioner Muchengwa from office with immediate effect,” said Mangwana.

