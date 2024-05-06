Zacc conducts media reporting workshop

Ashley Phiri,[email protected]

The Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission (ZACC) in partnership with Transparency International Zimbabwe are holding a two day workshop on Anti-Corruption reporting in Bulawayo.

Some of the issues that the workshop delve into are ethical considerations on court reporting.

Among the attendees are veteran journalist Chris Chinaka popurlaly known as Mr Fact Checker from ZimFact.

(ZACC) is an independent commission created to combat corruption and crime.

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission was established on the 8th of September 2005 when His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe swore in the first commissioners.

The establishment of ZACC is conducted in accordance to the Constitution of Zimbabwe and the Anti-Corruption Commission Act which outline ZACC’s powers, functions and objectives.

ZACC is administered under the Office of the President and Cabinet.

In the past it was under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

It is one of the two Chapter 13 institutions specifically mandated ‘to combat crime and corruption’. The other one being the National Prosecuting Authority.

Participants attending ZACC Anti-Corruption media workshop sir this one ayila headline