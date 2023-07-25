ZACC holds AGM

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) is scheduled to hold its third Annual General Meeting on Thursday to among other issues consider the Audited Financial Statements for four years spanning 2019 and 2022.

Also on the agenda is the Executive Secretary’s update on the operations of the Commission for the year ended 31 December 2022 and the plans for this year.

“Notice is hereby given that the 3rd Annual General Meeting of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission stakeholders will be held on Thursday 27 July 2023 at Holiday Inn,” reads part of the notice.

According to the agenda, the anti-graft unit is expected to receive and consider the Audited Financial Statements for the years ending 31 December 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The commission will receive the Executive Secretary’s update on the operations for the year ended 31 December 2022 and the plans for 2023.

ZACC is an independent commission created to combat corruption and crime. It is established in terms of Chapter 13, Part 1 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe has taken concrete steps to tackle the bane of corruption, with the Second Republic strengthening bodies such as Zacc to execute their roles with minimal hindrance.

Apart from Zacc, police and the Special Anti-Corruption Unit have also been mandated to go gear up in the fight against corruption.