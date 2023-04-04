ZACC introduces media anti corruption awards

Breaking News
The Chronicle

Canditar Chapanduka, Chronicle Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) is inviting journalists from around the country to make submissions for its inaugural anti-corruption media awards.

The awards ceremony will be held as part of commemorating the International UN Anti-Corruption Day set for 9 December 2023.

“The awards seek to recognise, reward, and inspire journalism excellence in the coverage of corruption and anti-corruption issues,” said ZACC in a statement.

The statement went on to mention that interested participants must be registered under the Zimbabwe Media Commission and had to meet a set number of requirements.

Entry requirements include:

  1. The competition will accept a minimum of 3 entries and a maximum of 5 entries from interested Journalists.
  2. Articles should cover the period 01 January 2022 to 30 October 2023.
  3. Interested Journalists are encouraged to submit their stories by the 30th of October 2023.
  4. Entries should be emailed to [email protected] stating clearly the category you are entering
  5. The last date for submission of entries is 15 November 2023.

