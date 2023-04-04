ZACC introduces media anti corruption awards

The Chronicle
Canditar Chapanduka, Chronicle Reporter
THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) is inviting journalists from around the country to make submissions for its inaugural anti-corruption media awards.
The awards ceremony will be held as part of commemorating the International UN Anti-Corruption Day set for 9 December 2023.
“The awards seek to recognise, reward, and inspire journalism excellence in the coverage of corruption and anti-corruption issues,” said ZACC in a statement.
The statement went on to mention that interested participants must be registered under the Zimbabwe Media Commission and had to meet a set number of requirements.
Entry requirements include:
- The competition will accept a minimum of 3 entries and a maximum of 5 entries from interested Journalists.
- Articles should cover the period 01 January 2022 to 30 October 2023.
- Interested Journalists are encouraged to submit their stories by the 30th of October 2023.
- Entries should be emailed to [email protected] stating clearly the category you are entering
- The last date for submission of entries is 15 November 2023.
