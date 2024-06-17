Zacc launches probe into Chivayo, Chimombe, Mpofu case

Farirai Machivenyika, Harare Bureau

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has begun investigations into potential money-laundering and abuse of office in the contractual dispute between business people Wicknell Chivayo, Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu, over the supply of electoral materials to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

In a statement yesterday, Zacc spokesperson Commissioner Thandiwe Mlobane said Zacc had taken note of a letter purportedly written by Mr Mpofu and Mr Chimombe, to a South Africa-based company, REN-form, demanding payment and resolution of a contractual dispute.

“The commission has also noted audios allegedly attributed to Mr Wicknell Chivayo. The letter and recordings raise issues related to money laundering and abuse of office that fall within the purview of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission,” she said.

“Consequently, Zacc will be interviewing Mr Mpofu, Mr Chimombe, and Mr Chivayo to gather more information and gain clarity on the matters highlighted. The commission is also keen to interview Mr Mpofu and Mr Chimombe on the Presidential Goats Scheme mentioned in one of the audios.

“The commission reaffirms its commitment to curb corruption and promote honesty, financial discipline and transparency in the public and private sectors, in line with the mandate outlined in Section 255 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe. The public is encouraged to report any instance of corruption and to support the Commission’s efforts in promoting a corruption-free Zimbabwe.”

The Zacc probe follows a warning by Government against individuals with a predisposition to name-dropping and arrogant behaviour for purposes of conducting illicit business deals, that they face serious consequences as law enforcement authorities would descend on them mercilessly.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, last week said Government stands ready to institute legal action against people who abuse the names of senior State officials.

“The Government is sending a very stern warning to individuals with a predisposition to name-dropping and braggadocio for purposes of inflating their social and political importance.

“Government stands ready to institute legal action on all individuals who abuse the names of senior State officials. Law enforcement will be deployed without partiality on all those abusing the veneer of public institutions and high ranking Government officials to give cover for their mischief.”

Dr Muswere said the foundational value of openness by the Second Republic must not be manipulated to sustain delinquent behaviour.

“Likewise, occasional interaction and proximity to high-ranking officials must not be generously misconstrued as a licence for unwarranted name-dropping and braggadocio.”

Dr Muswere said the Government had noted some individuals with an obsession for unfounded and boastful name-dropping in their business conversations and warned the concerned individuals to stop the practice forthwith.

“We urge such individuals to desist from dragging names of public officials into their private business transactions and engagements.

“Those implicated in such name-dropping and braggadocio must stand ready to bear the consequences awaiting them,” he said.