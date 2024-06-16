ZACC seeks to interview Wicknell Chivayo, Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) will soon invite the trio of Mr Moses Mpofu, Mr Mike Chimombe and Mr Wicknell Chivayo for interviews over possible money laundering and abuse of office offences.

The matter involves some alleged business transactions between the trio and a South African based company REN-form and it came into light following a letter purportedly written to REN-form by the duo of Mr Mpofu and Mr Chimombe in which they were demanding payment and resolution of a contractual dispute, according to a statement released by the ZACC spokesperson Mrs Thandiwe Mlobane today.

She said the Commission has also noted audios allegedly attributed to Mr Chivhayo.

“The letter and recordings raise issues related to money laundering and abuse of office that fall within the purview of the Commission. Consequently, ZACC will be interviewing Messrs. Mpofu, Chimombe, and Chivhayo to gather more information and gain clarity on the matters highlighted,” said Mrs Mlobane.

She said the anti-graft body is also keen to interview Mr Mpofu and Mr Chimombe on the Presidential Goats Scheme mentioned in one of the audios.

The Commission, said Mrs Mlobane, reaffirms its commitment to curb corruption and promote honesty, financial discipline and transparency in the public and private sectors, in line with the mandate outlined in Section 255 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

“The public is encouraged to report any instance of corruption and to support the Commission’s efforts in promoting a corruption-free Zimbabwe,” said Mrs Mlobane.