ZACC to release Umguza RDC probe findings

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) will soon release the findings and recommendations of a systems and compliance review that was undertaken following a probe over irregularities at Umguza Rural District Council.

The probe was instituted following complaints about a number of issues among them land allocation and underhand dealings by some councillors and council employees.

Last year, the Government slapped some councillors with immediate suspensions for allegedly conniving with the council chief executive officer, Mr Collen Moyo, to willfully provide false information to the anti-graft body.

This was after numerous complaints by residents and villagers who claimed there was a lot of rot within the council that was going unpunished.

Mr Moyo was once suspended by the Government over allocation and repossession of agri-plots in Montgomery with people reportedly paying as much as US$1 000 in bribes to get the plots, which were sold in foreign currency by the council.

Mr Moyo’s suspension further divided the council, with some councillors said to be against a decision by the disciplinary committee to lift his suspension amid claims that Mr Moyo was enjoying the support of the council chairperson Councillor Alexandra Gasela and his deputy, Cllr Sisa Moyo.

Zacc spokesperson, Mr John Makamure, said the commission will be sharing its findings and recommendations.

“We will share the findings and recommendations of the systems and compliance review that was undertaken,” he said.

During a provincial launch of the Zacc anti-corruption public awareness campaign at Ngamo Beerhall under Chief Deli in Umguza on Thursday last week, only two councillors attended the event while none of the employees were present, despite being informed and invited by Zacc.

No excuse was proffered by the council. Guest of honour and Zacc Commissioner Gabriel Chaibva attributed the RDC employees’ absence to the probe by the compliance and systems review team, which he said probably made them not at ease to attend the event.

Villagers told Commissioner Chaibva that some people in the district were still illegally allocating land resulting in a shortage of grazing land for their domestic animals.

“Land is allocated in a systematic way, following a waiting list at the Lands office but we are seeing people being given land willy-nilly even behind villagers’ kraals, which is unprocedural,” said a villager.

Umguza district has 15 wards and while there are farmers doing crop husbandry, the district is mainly suitable for ranching.