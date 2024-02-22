ZACC trains Matabeleland North local authorities on anti-corruption measures and establishes Integrity Committees

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) is training Matabeleland North local authorities on combating graft and will establish integrity committees.

It is expected that each local authority will have its integrity committee to deal with corruption.

The training is being done at a hotel in Bulawayo and is ending tomorrow, Friday.

Chief executive officers for the local authorities among other senior management officials and councillors are part of the training workshop.

Part of the proceedings will see local authority officials signing integrity pledges while councils that have already signed integrity pledges will share their experiences on their effectiveness.

It follows a similar integrity committee workshop that was held with State universities from the southern parts of the country on Monday and Tuesday.

-@nqotshili