ZAFTAS reveals list of nominees

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe Annual Film and Television Awards (ZAFTAs) revealed its list of nominees during a captivating virtual ceremony on Saturday night.

The event, which was streamed on YouTube, showcased the country’s most talented filmmakers and television personalities, generating immense excitement within the industry and among avid viewers.

In its first edition, the ZAFTAs, is an initiative by the Cinema Society of Zimbabwe that was inspired by the need to celebrate and appreciate those in in the film and television industry.

Richard Tentone, the founder and secretary general manager of the Cinema Society of Zimbabwe, a non-governmental cultural and creative organization established by filmmakers with respect to developing a viable film industry in Zimbabwe said there were amazed by the submissions.

“The submissions totally blew our mind. We expected the usual submissions that have dominated the NAMAs but to our surprise, we saw outstanding creativity in productions such as Ikasi the Hood, Intabenkulu, Maliwe, Jangano, Amanxeba and A High School Diary. The exceptional acting, directing and storytelling has the potential to sell Zimbabwe at home and abroad. It became apparent to us that platforms such as the ZAFTAs are crucial in placing our stories on the globe,” he said.

Below is the full list of the 2023 Zimbabwe Annual Film and Television Awards nominees

1. Outstanding TV Series

-A High School Diary

– Jangano

– Intab’enkulu

– Faking It

-Amanxeba

2. Outstanding Cinematography for a TV Series

– Faking It (Munashe Chitsiga)

– Jangano (Leo Ericks Jakata)

-Intab’enkulu (Ngonie G. Nyembe)

– Viva Wenera (Eddie Ndlovu)

-A High School Diary

3. Outstanding Directing for a TV Series

– Amanxeba (John Mabuyane)

-Faking It (Nakai Tsuro)

-Jangano (Welensky Kaseke)

-Maliwe

-Intab’enkulu (Kuda Bryan Bwititi)

4. Outstanding Editing for a TV Series

-Jangano

-Intab’enkulu

-Maliwe

-Faking It

-Amanxeba

5. Outstanding TV Actress

– Charlene Mangweni (Tangled)

– Gamu Denenga (Faking It)

-Sipilisiwe Kaikeni (Jangano)

– Kudzai Makusha (Broken Lives)

– Katongo Mutale (Intab’enkulu)

6. Outstanding TV Actor

– Tanaka Munyavhi (A High School Diary)

– Lucian T David (Faking It)

-Andrew Chitembure (Broken Lives)

– Tendai Madzviti (Bundu)

– Greatjoy Hlatswayo (Intab’enkulu)

7. Outstanding TV Presenter

– Moya

-Mazwi

-Mai Chisamba

-Charles Mabika

– Candice Mwakalyelye

8. Outstanding Children’s Program

-Mouth of Babes

– Street Talk

– Bhutsu na Shhatireki

-My Bible My Treasure

-Funky Eggs

9. Outstanding Achievement in Wardrobe and Costume Design for TV

-Hakata

– Amanxeba

-Jangano

– Faking It

– Marbles

10. Outstanding Achievement in Writing for a TV Series

-Intab’enkulu

– Jangano

-Faking It

-Amanxeba

-Tangled

11. Outstanding Educational Programme for TV

– Nyamatsatse series 3: The stories of the plants

-Bread Basket

-Agri Business

– Incredible Farmers

-So Now I am A Vegan

– Street Talk

12. Outstanding Indigenous Culture, Language and Tradition in a TV Series

-Hakata

– Maliwe

-Tangled

– Amanxeba

-A High School Diary

-Bundu

13. Outstanding TV Documentary Series

-Mhosva-Ritual Murder

-Maitirwo Azvo

– Madii Mambofamba

– Weekend in the Wild Episode 1

14. Outstanding Reality Competition TV Show

-Squad Games

– Family Honour

-Spark Episode 5

15. Popular Television Series

-Viva Wenera

– Tangled

-Estate Blues

-Muzita raBaba

-Soulmate

-Amanxeba

16. Popular Television Show

-Mai Chisamba Show

-The Morning Rush

-The Daily Dose

-Budget Buys

17. Outstanding Feature Film Award

-Ngoda

-The Letter

– Nevanji

-Cavern

18. Outstanding Documentary Feature Award

-Transactions

– Chosen

-Nyamatsatse Series 3: The Stories of The Plants

– Nyamatsatse Series 2: Guruuswa: A Zimbabweans Origins Story

19. Outstanding Documentary Short Award

-The Goddess in Zim

– Fresh Farm

-My name is patience

– Create Zim: Art across cities

-We are children of the stars

-Gushungo

20. Outstanding Student Film Award

-Black Ultraviolet

-If These Walls Were Wallets

-My Wife

-The Voices

-Third Law

21. Outstanding Short Film Award

-Veza The Unfolding

-My Wife

-Sow Reaper

– Daughter of the Soil

-At The End of the Rainbow

-Ikasi The Hood

22. Outstanding Animation Award

-Kizazi Moto Generation Fire: Mukudzei

-My Name Is My Name

-Bhutsu Na Shatireki

– Nzara-Hunger

23. Outstanding Actor in a Feature Film Award

-Eddie Sandifolo as Tindo Toropido in Ngoda

-Taurai Kawara as Gora in Ngoda

– Felix Machingambi as Comrade

-Arthur Antonio

-Emmanuel Mbirima as Simon in The Letter

-Calvin Madula as Detective Mxolisi Moyo in Veza the Unfolding

24. Outstanding Actress in a Film

-Charmaine Mujeri as Bhuru in Ngoda

-Runyararo Nhunzvi as Sonai in Inbox Nothando Nobengula in Nevanji

-Eunice Tava in Faith – Rutendo

-Florence Makamure in Zvemoyo

-Mary Mpandahama as mother in Cocoon

25. Outstanding Performance in the Diaspora Award

-Phumelele Mkhize as Spe in Wolves Among Sheep

-Nhlanhla Dlamini as Thabo in Wolves Among Sheep

26. Outstanding Screenwriting for Film

Virginia Jekanyika for Mirage script

-Joe Njagu for Ngoda script

– Tafadzwa Ranganai for Nevanji script

-Tinashe Dorebheni for Maoko Akandirera script

27. Best Achievement in Directing Award in a Feature Film

-Joe Njagu & Eddie Sandifolo for Ngoda

– Joe Njagu for The Letter

-Tafadzwa Ranganai for Nevanji

• Tafadzwa Raganai for Cavern

29. Best Achievement in Production Design Award

– Veza The Unfolding

– The Letter

-Ngoda

-Cavern

30. Best Achievement in Costume Design Award

-Thato Gwangwa for Black Ultraviolet

-Dereck Nzwiyakwi for Rutendo

-Melisa Ncube for Ikasi the Hood

-Carron Tambala for The Letter

31. Best Achievement in Sound Design Award

-Joshua Cannings for Ngoda

-Londeka Mngomezulu for Third Law

-Audly Creative Sound for Maoko Akandirera

-Ronaldo Chikwava for at the End of the Rainbow

32. Best Achievement in Editing Award in a Film

-Lewis Aaron for Rutendo

-Forward Musaamba for Cocoon

-Lindiwe Gwara & Billy Walsh for the letter

33. Outstanding Indigenous Language Award in a Film

– Ikasi The Hood

– We Are Children of The Stars

-Nyamatsatse Series

-Tangled

34. Best Achievement in Makeup & Hairstyling Award in a Film

– Rosebud Tsikura For Ngoda

-Makeup Artist for Opus

-Makeup Artist for Sin

35. Outstanding Experimental Short Film Award

-Murindagomo – The Tale of The Magic Pot

-Daughter of the Soil

-Third Law

– Inverted