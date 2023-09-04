Zaftas submission deadline for entries fast approaching

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]m

FILMMAKERS and industry stakeholders have been reminded that the submission deadline for the Zimbabwean Annual Film and Television Awards (Zafta) is set for Sunday.

The organisation behind the awards, the Cinema Society of Zimbabwe has reminded eligible filmmakers to submit their entries for consideration.

Films can be submitted at the Cinema Society of Zimbabwe offices located in Harare, Gweru, Bulawayo, Gwanda, and Mutare.

The Zaftas, for film and television creatives, will take place in Harare on December 2.

“We are thrilled by the overwhelming response from the Zimbabwean film industry,” said Jessie Allen, Zaftas chairperson and vice president of the Cinema Society of Zimbabwe in a press statement.

“Through platforms like Filmfreeway and Google Form, we have already received eight feature films and over 40 short films. The support that we’re receiving from the film and television creatives, broadcasting stations, corporate partners, and our enthusiastic audiences is truly remarkable,” he said.

Filmmakers are encouraged to visit the official Zaftas website at www.zafta.org for detailed submission guidelines and further information about the event. – @TashaMutsiba