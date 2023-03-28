Zagoe Radge, DJ Drumz working on 3rd Yanos album

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

GWANDA-based musician Zagoe Radge and producer DJ Drumz are busy in the studio working on their third Amapiano album set for release in June.

The album titled Paradise has 15 tracks with 11 of them complete. These are Soft life, Ayaya featuring KudaKay, Ungaphel’umoya featuring Kudakay and Jad Psalms, Inhliziyo featuring Tinnel, Iminyaka, Dance Around, Sayiqala_elokshin, Uyang User, Sizophumelela, Ungixolele and Imizuzo featuring Zhezhingtonz.

Said Zagoe Radge: “We’re coming up with a different sound so it’s going to be a really good project. All the features are from locals as we want to help each other rise to greater heights.

“This year, we’re planning on moving into the Bulawayo industry so as to introduce our sound. We’ve once tested the waters and we seem to be appreciated there.” – @mthabisi_mthire