Zahara fined for failing to appear in court, to hand in passport

Zahara. Photo: Oupa Bopape/GalloImages

The Chronicle

Award-winning musician Bulelwa “Zahara” Mkutukana has been fined R1 500 for missing her court appearance on a tax-related matter.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that the popular singer was slapped with a warrant of arrest after missing her initial appearance at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in April.

“Mkutukana failed to appear in court on April 19 and the court issued a warrant for her arrest on that same day. She then appeared in court on June 7,” NPA Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said in a statement.

“ … [Zahara] is charged in her personal capacity [and] as a representative of her company, Zahara Trading (Pty) Ltd. In this case, she faces charges related to the non-submission of personal and company income tax returns to the SA Revenue Service,” Mjonondwane said.

It is not yet clear how much the muso owes the taxman, however, Mjonondwane revealed that the star was ordered to hand in her passport to the commercial crimes office and to report to the Roodepoort Police Station twice a week.

“The magistrate found Mkutukana’s reasons for not appearing in court unreasonable. He found her guilty and fined her R1 500 or three months’ imprisonment. He further warned her to appear in court at the next appearance date on June 25.”

 The matter was postponed for disclosure of the contents of the docket to her legal representative.

State prosecutor Nerissa Reddy said: “Justice should be meted out equally, as everyone is equal in the eyes of the law and should be treated as such.” – news24.com

