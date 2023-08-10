Zam-Zim-Bots seminar starts in Victoria Falls

Leonard Ncube [email protected]

ZIMBABWE, Zambia and Botswana senior Parliament staff are meeting in Victoria Falls for the Zam-Zim-Bots seminar that started in Victoria Falls this morning.

This is the 21st edition of the platform which was conceived in the 1990s and each time a guest country is invited to attend, with Uganda Parliament this year’s guest.

The theme for the 21st edition is “Post Covid-19, resilient, robust and inclusive Parliaments. ”

Clerk of Zimbabwe Parliament Mr Kennedy Chokuda in his opening remarks said the whole idea of the occasion is to benchmark on past experiences and lessons.

Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda is the guest speaker and expected to officially open the two-day event.

The event comes as Parliaments around the continent were forced to change operations procedures and amend Standing Orders to be able to remain functional during the Covid-19 era.

This is a platform that acknowledges role of Parliament staff as key stakeholders in the administration of Parliament and legislative business.