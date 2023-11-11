Zambezi Dam rehabilitation project 88 percent complete

Online writer

THE Special Advisor to the President on Monitoring Implementation Of Government Programmes and Projects Dr Joram Gumbo, toured the Zambezi Dam Rehabilitation Project on Friday.

The Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services reports that the rehabilitation of the Kariba Dam plunge pool and spillway is being spearheaded by the Zambezi River Authority, which is a bilateral statutory body jointly owned by the Governments of Zimbabwe and Zambia.

The rehabilitation of the 60-year-old dam is now 88 percent complete.

It is expected to be completed by June 2024