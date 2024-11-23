Zambezi Lager shortage: Delta responds

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

DELTA Corporation Limited, the leading producer of alcoholic beverages in Zimbabwe, has reassured consumers that there will be ample supply of its products to meet the anticipated surge in demand during the festive season.

This assurance comes after a recent week-long shortage of Zambezi Lager in Bulawayo, which sparked concerns among consumers about potential supply constraints during the holiday period. Delta has addressed the issue and confirmed that adequate capacity is in place to ensure a smooth supply of its products throughout the festive season.

A snap survey in some of the big supermarkets in the city showed that the popular green-bottled lager was missing from the refrigerators, with the situation the same in most sports bars in the city centre and western areas. In one of the supermarkets, the refrigerators were packed with imported beer and a few local lagers like Pilsner and Black Label Cans.

A manager at one of the visited supermarkets in the city said they have been having headaches with getting Zambezi supplies from the brewer for weeks now and have had to bear the brunt of customers who are beginning to suspect that the scarcity was deliberate.

“We have not been getting supplies from Delta, who seem to have nothing in stock and this has been for a while now. Some customers have even accused us of hoarding the product in anticipation of a price increase, which naturally is not true,” said the manager, who asked not to be named as he is not allowed to talk to the press.

A bartender at a city sports bar along George Silundika Street said they only had Zambezi cans but in small quantities.

“We have been struggling to replenish our stocks, particularly Zambezi quarts, with the available type being the cans but in small quantities. Most of our customers do not like cans but had to take them as they have no choice,” she said.

Another bartender at a popular drinking joint in Entumbane suburb echoed similar sentiments.

An imbiber, Vusumuzi Mangena, said he had a miserable weekend last week when he could not find his favourite lager at his usual drinking spot, leaving him with no option but to try a different lager, which, however, was not to his satisfaction.

“I describe myself as a Zambezi addict and a loyal patron, so it wasn’t a great experience when I couldn’t find it at my usual place of enjoyment. We now fear that our festive season may not be so festive this time,” said Mangena.

However, the brewing giant’s General Manager — Corporate Affairs, Patricia Murambinda, allayed the fears of a dry Christmas and said they were now gauging the demand for each brand.

“We are in the process of ramping up our supply to meet festive season demand. We believe we have adequate capacity, although there might be mismatches of brand and packs, we are now gauging the demand for each brand,” she said.

The last time the city experienced beer shortages was in 2021, with Delta Beverages attributing it to a spike in demand following the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions.

Products which were in short supply then included Zambezi, Castle, Black Label, and Castle Lite Lagers, with the only available products being the so-called less popular Eagle Lager and cans.

According to the Delta Corporation website, Zambezi Lager was traditionally positioned as the “tourists’ brand” since its launch in 1992, but a decline in the tourism industry in ensuing years saw this positioning lose relevance, and inevitably the brand was alienated from the local consumer. A new campaign was launched which “urbanised” the brand and focused primarily on the local consumer in 2005. The campaign was launched in October 2005. Zambezi launched yet another exciting refreshed outdoor campaign, “Never Runs Dry” in 2014 and moved to the current “Follow the Call” campaign in 2016.

“The Zambezi Lager story takes one on a journey where one would have worked hard all week to make ends meet, where one would have put in the time, and ultimately earned a treat. When the weekend arrives, regardless of where you are, it will be time to unwind, escape, follow the river and listen out for the Zambezi call all the way to the mighty and thunderous waterfall. This is Zimbabwe’s own refreshing and rewarding lager,” writes Irimayi Muzorewa, Delta Beverages marketing manager, on his LinkedIn account.