Zambezi Netball Association player registration opens

Nkosilathi Sibanda, [email protected]

THE ZAMBEZI Netball Association has opened the player registration window, in what marks the start of preparations for the season.

Games are expected to start in February.

Following the conclusion of last year’s season in November, teams have had a lengthy break, giving them enough time to scout for players in a bid to beef up for the upcoming championship.

The Zambezi Netball Association, as technical advisor Lasten Tshuma said, they were are in the process of increasing the number of teams in their Community League.

Teams are drawn from Victoria Falls while others are from areas on the outskirts of the city.

“We are working on the registration of players. The season will start soon, possibly mid-February. Teams have had a deserved rest and we are happy to announce that registration is open and teams have to use this opportunity to look for the best talent.

“As we push player registration, we also partaking in a campaign to invite other teams to come on board,” said Tshuma.

Teams in the league so far include Kasambabezi Queens, Bangelo, Golden Stars, Grace Mission Eagles, Discovery, Shooting Stars, Gwanzura, and Corinthians.

Kasambabezi Queens were last year’s champions having played 15 games, losing only one. Bangelo Club were runners-up.

Tshuma told Zimpapers Sports Hub they will soon organise a meeting to plan for the upcoming season.

“A meeting will be converged soon and teams will be advised. We want to map the way forward.”

The Zambezi Netball Association’s Community League, which was launched in April last year, seeks to empower the community of Victoria Falls through sport. It was also established with the view of using netball to uplift female athletes and provide them with support systems so that they get equal recognition and attention to men’s soccer.

— @NkosieLegend.