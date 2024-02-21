Zambezi Netball readies for February 21 tournament

Nkosilathi Sibanda, [email protected]

TEAMS plying their trade in the Zambezi Netball Association’s Community League have said they are ready to get back into action, starting with the Robert Mugabe National Youth Day Championships in Chinotimba Stadium, Victoria Falls today.

The tournament marks the start of the new season after the league had taken a two-month hiatus.

All teams registered with the association are eligible to take part and there are indications that other teams in the community and schools will be invited. Teams in the league include Kasambabezi Queens, Bangelo, Golden Stars, Grace Mission Eagles, Discovery, Shooting Stars, Gwanzura, and Corinthians.

After the tournament, league games are expected to start.

The Zambezi Netball Association’s technical advisor Lasten Tshuma told Zimpapers Sports Hub all was set to kick start the league.

“We are expecting the league to start by March but our first matches will be on February 21, at the Robert Mugabe National Youth Day tournament at Chinotimba Stadium. The teams have been preparing and we are sure they are ready. This is a tournament where we would also have a campaign that promotes confidence and the rights of the girl child in sport. Being the National Youth Day, we would want to focus on the competition with a broader view of educating players and the community on the importance of tackling issues through netball,” he said.

Tshuma said they want to give the teams more competition to keep players busy while at the same time gaining experience.

“We want the teams to compete for league honours and in other tournaments as well. We revised our calendar of games and came up with one that has an event every month,” he said.

Shooting Stars player and captain, Nomvelo Ncube told Zimpapers Sports Hub that the wait was long.

“Finally we are about to start. We had a long break but it gave us time to practice,” she said.

Ncube was optimistic her side would rise to the occasion and give their best in the campaign.

Last season’s champions were Kasambabezi Queens.

Bangelo Club were runners-up.

– @NkosieLegend