Zambezi River Authority maintains water allocation for electricity generation

Business Reporter

THE Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) would maintain this year’s combined water allocation at 42 billion cubic meters for electricity generation at Kariba Hydro-Power Plant despite the continued steady decrease in lake levels.

In June, ZRA reviewed upwards the combined water allocation for electricity generation at Kariba North and South power stations from 30BCM to 42 BCM.

Kariba South produces electricity fed into the national grid in Zimbabwe while Kariba North supplies to Zambia.

In a statement, ZRA said the latest update on water situation at Kariba dam was a follow-up to the previous update announced early last month.

“The authority has maintained the 42 BCM combined water allocation for power generation operations at Kariba for 2021 after it was revised upward from 30 BCM on 25th June 2021.

“This decision is a result of the second quarter review of the hydrological outlook at Kariba that considered the normal to above normal rainfall performance and associated increased inflows into Lake Kariba,” it said.