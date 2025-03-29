Zambezi River Authority’s increased water allocation for electricity cuts load shedding

Debra Matabvu, Harare Bureau

THE Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) has increased water allocation for electricity generation at Kariba Dam, resulting in the country’s power generation surging to over 1 600 MW daily and a noticeable reduction in nationwide load shedding.

The ZRA, which manages the Kariba Dam on behalf of the Zimbabwean and Zambian Governments, recently authorised an increased water release for power generation, allowing each country to produce 485 MW per day, up from 185 MW.

This increase follows the rise in water levels at the dam over the past few months, attributed to normal to above-normal rainfall across the region during the 2024/25 rainy season. As of yesterday, the country was generating 1 622 MW, with Hwange contributing 1066 MW, Kariba 485 MW, and Independent Power Producers (IPPs) 71 MW.

Peak energy demand stands at 2 000 MW.

In an interview, Energy and Power Development Minister July Moyo stated that the power situation is poised to improve further in the coming months, thanks to various Government initiatives.

“We received an increased water allocation for both Zimbabwe and Zambia, allowing each country to generate 485 MW, up from 185 MW, significantly boosting power generation. We expect Unit 7, which was undergoing routine maintenance to return to the grid in the next few days thereby further enhancing power generation.

“Additionally, we expect that from April onwards, some IPPs such as Chiredzi Green Fuel, will begin feeding their power into the national grid,” he said.

Zimbabwe has faced persistent power shortages in recent years, exacerbated by El Niño-induced droughts and the ongoing refurbishment of older units at Hwange. Despite reduced power generation at Kariba Hydropower Station, national power generation has averaged 800-1 000 MW daily, thanks to Government measures, particularly the expansion of Hwange Units 7 and 8 last year.

The synchronisation of Units 7 and 8 in 2023 led to a substantial improvement in power generation. The Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) is refurbishing six power generation units at Hwange funded by a loan from the Export-Import Bank of India.

Improved power generation will enable Zimbabwe to reduce electricity imports, alleviate power cuts, and stimulate industrial production.

Furthermore, increased local power generation will save the country millions of US dollars spent on monthly electricity imports.

Zimbabwe has been importing electricity from Zambia, Mozambique and South Africa to bridge the supply gap.