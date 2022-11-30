Zambezi Tanners new plant installation 80 percent complete

Senior Business Reporter

The installation of modern equipment at the Bulawayo-based exotic tanning specialists, Zambezi Tanners is 80 percent complete, a Cabinet minister has said.

Zambezi Tanners launched a separate division called ‘Matobo Tanning’, which specialises in bovine finishing tannery.

This is part of the company’s growth strategies as it eyes to penetrate the global leather markets with special focus in Asia, the world’s major leather consumer and manufacturing hub.

Giving an outline of projects under the Ministry of Industry and Commerce as presented by Dr Sekai Nzenza, Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said 80 percent of installation works have been covered.

“The installation of the state-of-the-art Leather Processing Plant at Zambezi Tanners in Bulawayo is at 80% of completion,” she said.

Recently, general manager, Mr Arnold Britten, told Business Chronicle on the sidelines of the factory tour by Zimbabwe’s ambassadors and staff from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade that the installation of modern equipment is set for completion in December.

Upon completion, the unit will be providing bovine leather for the footwear and furniture upholstery market.

Meanwhile, other projects that are at various stages of completion include the installation of a new Blending Plant at Zimphos which has reached 95 percent completion, the installation of a new Grain Protectant Plant at Chemplex Corporation (95 percent) and the installation of the Wheat Milling Plant at Mega Market in Mutare is now at 97 percent completion.

The installation of the Tar plant at ZimChem Refineries has reached 85 percent completion.