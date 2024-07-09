Zambian border jumpers arrested in Zimbabwe for fishing without permits

Ziphoezinhle Ndlovu

THREE Zambians who entered the country illegally have been arrested for fishing without permits on Lake Kariba.

Jonah Mwemba (42), Kanjomwe Tasila (20) and Nata Mwemba (33) were arrested by rangers on patrol on 29 June around 9 am.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said the trio was charged with fishing without a permit and entering the country illegally.

“On the 29th of June 2024 at around 0900 hours Rangers from the Matusadonha National Park who were on lake patrol spotted the accused persons who were illegally fishing on Lake Kariba. The accused persons were fishing kapenta within Zimbabwe waters using a rig boat. They were found in possession of 7kg of fresh kapenta.

“The accused persons were convicted and sentenced to a fine of US$50 or 15 days imprisonment for count 1. They were sentenced to a further US$50 fine or 15 days imprisonment for count 2. The accused persons were also deported,” read the statement.