Zambian Flavour at Zimbabwe Saints
FORMER Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Zimbabwe Saints have added a quartet of Zambians to their team, hoping to regain promotion to the top-flight league.
The Zifa Southern Region Soccer League side signed anchorman Simon Malupande (17), winger Healings Sinyiza (18), striker Davies Mwewa (19), and centre back Samson Ngoma (18).
Malupande, a fringe player for Zambia’s Under-20 team, was signed from My Bro Academy, along with Mwewa and Ngoma. Sinyiza previously played for Atletico Lusaka and Airport Warriors.
The Rogers Ndlovu-coached outfit is currently sixth with 20 points from 13 matches. After a promising start to the season, the former giants have struggled for form and consistency. They face Nkayi United on Sunday at White City Stadium. Story Courtesy of Zifa Southern Region
