Zambian play “The Last Steps” to showcase at Theatre in the Park

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

A Zambian play, “The Last Steps”, which critiques a cruel and corrupt justice system, is set to premiere at Theatre in the Park in Harare today and tomorrow, starting at 6pm.

Directed by Sodgers Sitamu, the play features two prolific theatre stars, Hamalala Hamalala and Cosmas Yombwe Ng’andu.

The drama tells the story of two prisoners sentenced to death. Mangani, one of the prisoners, committed murder in a moment of rage and confusion. He regrets his actions and pleads for a chance to live rather than face execution. The other prisoner, Derek, is a cold-blooded killer who blames society and his family for his descent into violence and is resigned to his fate. As the two interact, they both come to realise they are victims of a corrupt justice system and must fight to stay alive.

Hamalala said: “I’ve been involved in community awareness programmes using drama and continue to participate in various popular theatre projects with different organisations and government ministries on topics such as health, gender, human rights, consumer protection, and governance.”

Zimbabwean television audiences may recognise Hamalala from the popular Zambian soap “Kabanana” and from “Making Choices” (2000) by Lawrence Thomson-T&H Productions. He also featured in “Shade” by Abinala Phiri-Africa Creative Media and has appeared in TV adverts with Young Rubicans, Muvi Studios, and Quality Assurance for Serenje District Health Board under Tagwamo Theatre.

Ng’andu began his artistic journey in 1986 at Jessy Mbanga Nursery School in Lusaka with a Christmas production directed by Bright Banda and the late Elijah Daka.

“I developed a keen interest in acting from watching local productions like ‘Play Circle, Police and You’ and listening to Radio Drama. I credit the late Mathews Bwalya Filaba, my patron at the Drama Club at Kabwe High School, for encouraging and inspiring me,” he recalled.