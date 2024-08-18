Zambian Police Arrest Two Chinese Nationals Smuggling 29.9kg of Gold from Zimbabwe

Peter Matika, [email protected]

ZAMBIAN police have arrested two Chinese nationals attempting to smuggle 29,9 kilogrammes of gold and US$200 000 in cash from Zimbabwe.

The arrest was made during a swift operation on August 13, following credible intelligence received the previous day.

In a statement, Inspector-General of the Zambia Police Service, Graphel Musamba, revealed that the gold, whose value has not been disclosed, was concealed in secret compartments within the door panels of a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado bearing Zimbabwean number plates.

The suspects, identified as Zhao Yanjing (46) and Zhao Changson (58), were apprehended as they attempted to cross into Zambia.

“This successful recovery follows credible intelligence received on 12 August which indicated that a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado bearing Zimbabwean number plates was suspected of carrying precious stones. Acting swiftly on this information, police impounded the vehicle,” said Insp-Gen Musamba.

Upon searching the vehicle, officers discovered the hidden gold and cash. Both Yanjing and Changson denied any knowledge of the contraband. Yanjing claimed that she had purchased the vehicle less than two weeks prior and was unaware of the illicit cargo.

Further investigations by the Zambian police revealed that the suspects reside in Harare where they operate a fencing wire business. The gold and cash have been securely stored as evidence while the investigation continues.

“We assure the public that the Zambia Police Service remains steadfast in its mission to uphold the law and maintain peace and security across the nation,” said Insp-Gen Musamba.

The latest development underscores growing concerns about illegal gold smuggling in the region and the complex networks involved in these operations.

Zimbabwe, which is estimated to lose at least US$100 million worth of gold each month due to smuggling through its porous borders, has been intensifying efforts to curb these activities. Government is now in the process of rolling out measures to plug the leakages.

Some of the measures that the Government has implemented to plug the leakages include installing a sophisticated computerised system and drones at the country’s border posts and airports which can detect illegal activities.

Gold remains Zimbabwe’s largest foreign currency earner, making the battle against smuggling a crucial economic priority for the country.