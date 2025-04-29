Zambian, Tanzanian envoys affirm regional commitment

Debra Matabvu

THE outgoing Zambian and Tanzanian ambassadors, accredited to Zimbabwe, yesterday made their farewell calls on President Mnangagwa at State House, Harare, and assured him of their countries’ ongoing commitment to working with Zimbabwe for the economic development of the SADC region.

Addressing the media after meeting President Mnangagwa, Zambian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Derick Livune, said the two countries will continue to implement various projects to enhance socio-economic development. Ambassador Livune was appointed to Zimbabwe in 2023.

“We saw joint trade commission meetings taking place, fruitful bilateral meetings between Zambia and Zimbabwe. Also, fruitful memorandums of understanding are being undertaken. You may be aware that Zambia and Zimbabwe are undertaking a project to construct a rail line between Lionsden and Zambia,” he said.

Ambassador Livune said Zambia and Zimbabwe are also pursuing the construction of a pipeline between Harare and Zambia.

“This is another successful programme because that is where economic emancipation lies,” he said.

Ambassador Livune also said the two countries are co-operating in areas of conservation.

“We also have successful meetings and co-operation in conservation areas. The Zimoza, the Zambia-Zimbabwe-Mozambique conservation area and the Lower Zambia-Zimbabwe. The Kaza issues. All those are directed towards conserving our nature, providing that which the young people must leverage on,” he said.

The ambassador also thanked President Mnangagwa for his support of the Zambian candidate for the presidency of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Samuel Maimbo.

“Zimbabwe, right now, is also on board in support of the Zambian candidate, Dr Samuel Maimbo. He is our candidate for SADC member country as well as Comesa (Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa) and Africa as a whole.”

Tanzanian Ambassador, who was appointed to Zimbabwe in 2022, Simon Nyakoro Sirro, commended the increase in trade and tourism between the two countries.

“Trade between the two countries is very good; most of the clothes in the CBD come from Dar es Salaam. Previously, our flight used to come only twice a week, it now comes four times a week. We have a lot of food that is being exported to Tanzania from Zimbabwe. So, there is a lot of trade that is taking place.

“In addition, there is also a lot of tourism between the two countries. We are getting a lot of tourists from Zimbabwe to Zanzibar, with the number of tourists increasing twofold over the past year. There are also a lot of tourists coming to Victoria Falls from Tanzania.

“Another important issue is our history. I was talking to the President about where we came from and that we should not separate now that we are independent states and that we should keep on working together,” said Ambassador Sirro.