Zamimpilo Recreation Centre on quest to unearth talent in rural areas

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

THIRTY students have enrolled at Zamimpilo Recreation Centre in Mbiba village in Bulilima district where they will be equipped with arts skills that include ceramic sculpture, drawing, curving, poetry and acting.

The school of arts which was established by actor-cum-gospel musician, Sibanjana JuniorSibanda is meant to unpack talent in the country’s remote areas. It was opened in June this year.

The students whose ages range from eight years to 35 were last week visited by officials from the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation and World Vision who commended the initiative.

Sibanda said due to Covid-19, they meet three times a day and are conducting the lessons on an open space.

“The main aim of the project is to empower rural youths so that they make art a profession. This will make them desist from evil practices,all due to hunger.”

Sibanda pleaded with Government and other stakeholders to assist them with a shed which they will work under as the rainy season is nearing.

@mthabisi_mthire