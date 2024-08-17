ZANC congratulates Mnangagwa on SADC Chairmanship

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

OPPOSITION political party, the Zimbabwe African National Congress (Zanc) has congratulated President Mnangagwa for his assumption of SADC Chairmanship.

Through it’s leader, Timothy Mncube, the party acknowledged Mnangagwa’s visionary leadership.

“Zimbabwe African National Congress (ZANC) leadership and supporters would like to congratulate his Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa on his appointment as the Chairman of the Southern African Development Countries (SADC).

“This is a well-deserved recognition of his exceptional leadership, vision, and dedication to the region.

“His tireless efforts and commitment to excellence have earned him this esteemed position, and we have no doubt that he will continue to inspire and drive positive change in the region. His leadership will undoubtedly bring about a new era of growth, progress, and prosperity in the SADC region.

“Your Excellency, please accept our sincerest congratulations on this outstanding achievement.

Once again, congratulations, makorokoto, amhlophe on this remarkable accomplishment!,” he said.

President Mnangagwa’s assumption of Chairmanship has cemented Zimbabwe’s potential as a SADC force and is a development that has been welcomed by many.

