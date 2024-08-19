ZANC pledges support for regional unity and development to be spearheaded by Mnangagwa

Mbulelo Mpofu,[email protected]

ON Saturday, Zimbabweans stood in solidarity as President Mnangagwa assumed SADC Chairmanship during the 44th SADC Summit at Mount Hampden in Harare, heralding a new dawn in the regional bloc.

Congratulatory messages poured in from all over Zimbabwe and beyond with one coming from opposition political party, the Zimbabwe African National Congress (ZANC).

In an interview, ZANC leader Mr Timothy Mncube expressed the party’s enthusiasm for the esteemed role bestowed upon the Zimbabwean Head of State.

“We congratulate President Mnangagwa on his SADC Chairmanship appointment to acknowledge Zimbabwe’s leadership role in the region and demonstrate our commitment to regional cooperation and unity,” he stated.

He praised President Mnangagwa’s leadership style, describing it as “focused on economic development and regional integration, with a vision for a prosperous and united SADC region.”

Mr Mncube the president’s “experience, diplomatic skills, and commitment to regional development” as the key qualities that earned him this prestigious position.

Looking ahead, the ZANC leader expressed optimism about the impact of Mnangagwa’s leadership on the SADC region.

“We envision President Mnangagwa’s leadership driving economic growth, infrastructure development, and increased cooperation among SADC member states, leading to improved lives for citizens,” he said.

Through this congratulatory message, ZANC aims to send a strong signal of cooperation and unity to the region and the international community. “ZANC is sending a message of cooperation, unity, and support for regional development, demonstrating our commitment to putting the region’s interests above political differences,” Mr Mncube explained.

The party’s stance also reflects a willingness to engage constructively with the ruling party in Zimbabwe on regional issues.

“This congratulatory message reflects a willingness to engage constructively with the ruling party on regional issues, prioritising the nation’s interest over political affiliations,” he stated.

ZANC believes that opposition parties should play a constructive role in promoting regional development and cooperation.

“Opposition parties should play a role in promoting regional development by offering constructive criticism, alternative solutions, and collaborating on initiatives that benefit the region.

Looking ahead, ZANC plans to support President Mnangagwa’s initiatives during his SADC Chairmanship tenure through “constructive engagement, offering expertise, and collaborating on projects that align with our values and goals.”

The party also expects the Zimbabwean leader to address regional challenges like economic inequality, infrastructure development, and climate change “through decisive leadership and cooperation.”

He said the congratulatory message aligns with ZANC’s overall political stance and ideology, demonstrating the party’s commitment to regional cooperation, economic development, and unity.

“This congratulatory message aligns with ZANC’s stance on regional cooperation, economic development, and unity, demonstrating our commitment to putting the region’s interests first,” Mr Mncube concluded. – Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu