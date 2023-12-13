Zandimaz Records presents DJ Dlala Thukzin live in Bulawayo

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

ZANDIMAZ Records, the brainchild of South Africa-based DJ Zandimaz, is bringing the beats to Bulawayo this Friday with a sensational showcase featuring the renowned DJ Dlala Thukzin.

Zandimaz, buzzing with excitement, revealed her foresight in selecting Dlala Thukzin, predicting his track “iplan” to be the song of the year.

She expressed admiration for Thukzin’s prowess and the unique blend of gqom and Afro-pop that he brings to the table.

“I chose to host Dlala Thukzin because I had already predicted that his song would be the song of the year. Thukzin has been one of the prominent DJs that I like and always look up to. I thought he would be perfect to please Bulawayo crowds with something fresh, a fusion of gqom and Afro-pop,” she explained

Zandimaz is confident that the Bulawayo audience will embrace Dlala Thukzin at Cosmopolitan VIP Club, citing the city’s TikTok circulation of his hit song ‘iplan’ as a testament to his popularity.

“People are definitely going to love Dlala Thukzin. The TikTok circulation in Bulawayo was more than in SA for his song ‘iplan’. So, I decided to give people what they want and prefer, and I know the reception is going to be amazing,” said Zandimaz.

She envisions Dlala Thukzin’s performance as a reintroduction to the nostalgic sounds of gqom and Afro-tech, reviving the house music that was once cherished in the city. The event will also feature DJ Zandimaz herself as a guest DJ, promising an unforgettable night of pulsating beats.

Choosing Bulawayo as the venue holds a personal touch for Zandimaz, as it is her hometown and the site for her annual events under Zandimaz Records. This show marks an opportunity for her events company to make a lasting impact in Bulawayo and contribute to the growth of her brand.

– @TashaMutsiba