Zanu PF 2023 Election campaign launch a success- youth

Online Reporter

YOUTHS in Manicaland Province have hailed the ruling party’s 2023 election launch in Chipinge today, 24 June, a resounding success.

Below is a full statement issued by Cde Sam Matema,

The Province’s media and publicity desk.

Chipinge Star Rally, Youth Dividend on Display:

If there were doubting Thomases regarding the future of the revolutionary party, ZANU PF, its future survival, and the 23 August 2023 election result, the youth attendance at the Mutema High school rally put paid to all the doubts. The youth were in the majority of the more than 60 000 jubilant party supporters who thronged the Mutema High school grounds.

The future of any political party is shaped and defined by the participation and involvement of the youths on account of their understanding and appreciation of both the political market and the Ideological clarity, grounding and mobilization as opposed to the transactional mobilization that forms the basis of the opposition political transactions in Zimbabwe hinged and anchored on political infidelity. In light of the massive turnout of the youths, the future of ZANU PF could not have been any better and inviting.

The Mutema rally played John the Baptist to the rest of Manicaland Province and the country at large. The political stage is set, and the political market is ripe for ZANU PF, and the 23 August 2023 election is for the revolutionary party to lose. Victory is certain and inevitable!

Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo!

Nyika inotongwa nevene vayo!

Nyika inonamatirwa nevene vayo!