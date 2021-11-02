Zanu-PF assures Matabeleland region of development

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

ZANU-PF is determined to transform Matabeleland region and communities have been urged to rally behind the party’s developmental agenda, whose thrust is to leave no one behind.

The ruling party held its 19th Annual National People’s Conference from Tuesday to Saturday last week, which for the first time, will have resolutions included in the National Budget set to be announced by Minister of Finance and Economic Development Professor Mthuli Ncube later this month.

This will be the first time Zanu-PF conference resolutions are specifically considered for inclusion in the National Budget processes, although as the governing party, its input has always driven the Government’s policy direction.

In the past, only Government departments and some interest groups would have their resolutions included in the budgeting processes and Zanu-PF held its conference after the budget had been presented and adopted.

Officials said the new thrust of holding the conference before the national budget presentation shows that the ruling party wants to contribute much more to the budgeting processes in line with its electoral manifesto.

Economic development was among the major takeaways from the party’s national people’s conference.

This is in sync with what is obtaining on the ground, as Government has poured a lot of resources into infrastructural development in the

Matabeleland region and other parts of the country.

Some projects such as the Gwayi-Shangani Dam, Lupane Government Complex and Lupane Provincial Hospital in Matabeleland North had stagnated for years.

In Bulawayo, Ekusileni Medical Centre was reopened for the first time after several false starts, while in Matabeleland South, Government has started constructing the Tuli-Manyange Dam.

Once completed, the dam will create a green belt, improving livelihoods in drought prone Matabeleland South.

Government has also moved to integrate the marginalised San community into broader society to alleviate their poverty.