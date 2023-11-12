Zanu PF bags Gutu West parly seat

George Maponga in GUTU

Zanu PF has retained the Gutu West National Assembly seat after its candidate Cde John Paradza resoundingly won the parliamentary by-election that was held yesterday.

Cde Paradza,who is also the ruling party deputy secretary for Youth Affairs in the politburo, trounced three other candidates to help Zanu PF bag the seat he first won in 2018.

He polled 12 147 votes to romp to victory with his nearest challenger independent candiate Mr Sebastian Mudzingwa coming a distant second with 1775 votes. Mr Ephraim Morudu of of CCC managed 1258 votes to come out third best in the election while Mr Robson Kurwa of NCA party settled for the wooden spoon with 138 votes

There were 132 spoilt papers in the poll that was hailed for its peacefullness.

Announcing the results just after 3am at the constituency command centre at Matizha Primary School early this morning,the presiding officer Mr Augustine Musasa said there was 60,2 voter turn out.

“I therefore declare (Cde) Paradza John duly declared member of the National Assembly for the Gutu West constituency,”said Mr Musasa.

The retention of the Gutu West parliamentary seat by Zanu PF means the ruling party now has 24 out of 26 seats in the province.

The by election was held to allow the people of Gutu West to choose their National Assembly representative as after the postponement of the poll on August 23 when the nation held harmonised elections.This was after the death of Mr Christopher Mutonho who was one of the candidates.