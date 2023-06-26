Zanu-PF brings science into campaign

President Mnangagwa (right) and Vice-President Chiwenga at the launch of the Zanu-PF campaign in Chipinge on Saturday

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

Zanu-PF has said it will deliver a scientific campaign whose messaging will speak to realistic transformation of citizens’ lives as articulated by President Mnangagwa at the launch of the party’s campaign on Saturday.

The ruling party launched its campaign for the August 23 harmonised election in Chipinge, Manicaland. Multitudes of the party’s members and supporters from across the country attended the event.

In the campaign launch, President Mnangagwa’s messaging was clear that his Government has implemented development projects anchored on transforming the country into upper middle-income status by 2030.

Zanu-PF Matabeleland South provincial secretary for administration and Matobo North National Assembly candidate in the harmonised elections, Cde Edgar Moyo said it is all systems go for the ruling party ahead of the polls.

Cde Moyo, who is also the Primary and Secondary Education Deputy Minister, said the party has started training its campaign teams so that they deliver President Mnangagwa’s message to communities.

“It’s all systems go. The campaign has been launched and we are now moving and our movement is highly strategic and very orderly. We went to Chipinge to pick up the message which we are going to filter down to our structures because we have a structured party,” he said.

“However, we cannot reveal everything relating to our strategy to the media, but the key element of our strategy is that our mobilisation is going to be polling station based. We are going to use a highly scientific method, and by the time we go to the election, we will be knowing our probability figures.”

Cde Moyo said the party is not just thumb-sucking things as it is using data to win the elections.

“We are very methodical in a structural manner to deliver a big win for the President and then everything falls in place. The Zanu-PF election messaging is centred on the deliverables that were undertaken during the first five years of Second Republic’s governance outputs,” he said.

Cde Moyo took a subtle jab on Citizens Coalition for Change leader, Mr Nelson Chamisa’s electoral promises, saying the opposition party is divorced from the daily realities of the people.

“The key message is that the Second Republic is about development, it is about addressing issues that affect the public. If you look at the message and our development thrust, it speaks to people’s needs,” he said.

“Following Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, you will know that the major thing that people need before they can talk about spaghetti roads, we have to address physiological need which have to do with shelter, hunger and food security.”

Cde Moyo said the Second Republic has been fixing roads, addressing infrastructural gaps as well as transforming the agricultural sector in pursuit of ensuring national food security.

He said Government is building 12 high impact dams countrywide and also working towards drilling 35 000 solar powered boreholes in every village across the country.

Cde Moyo said the modernisation of Beitbridge Border Post speaks to the national development thrust as championed by the Second Republic.

“The modernisation of Beitbridge Border Post is one of the flagship projects that have been delivered to facilitate trade between Zimbabwe and its neighbours. On human capital development, we are constructing a polytechnic in Plumtree so that we arrest the human capital flight to the neighbouring countries by skilling our young ones,” he said.

“To address agricultural needs, we have programmes such as Intwasa/Pfumvudza. Matabeleland South is a livestock area so it is important and to ensure that our herd grows, we have that tick grease programme and we are also resuscitating dip tanks.”

Zanu-PF Matabeleland North provincial chairman Cde Richard Moyo, who is also vying for Umguza National Assembly seat, said the campaign launch means the province will also heighten electioneering.

