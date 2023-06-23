Zanu-PF Bulawayo off to Chipinge

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

Zanu-PF Bulawayo province today departs for Chipinge, Manicaland province with 500 members expected to attend the revolutionary party’s campaign launch tomorrow at Mutema Secondary School.

The party’s First Secretary President Mnangagwa is expected to headline the gathering where an expected 30 000 are set to throng the campaign venue as the party gets its election machinery in full swing ahead of the August 23 election day.

In an interview, party provincial secretary for information and publicity, Cde Archie Chiponda, said all transport logistics have been organised and they were good to go.

“We are travelling today, total group from Bulawayo is about 500. All senior leadership is to attend, as well as all candidates and district Chairpersons. Party has availed buses to transport party members. All members to be fed throughout entire exercise,” said Cde Chiponda.

The holding of the campaign launch in Chipinge attests to Zanu-PF’s broad-based development and economic emancipation of the people policies founded on unshakable principles that uphold justice and equity for all.

The essence of Zanu-PF’s ideological thrust is the establishment of a sustained society firmly based on its historical, cultural and social experience and to create conditions for economic independence, prosperity and equitable distribution of the wealth of the nation.

After the launch, candidates will then carry the party manifesto to the people during the campaign period in an election that has already seen Zanu-PF having a head start after securing 53 council seats where its candidates were elected unopposed.