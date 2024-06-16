Zanu PF Bulawayo province to host 2024 Annual People’s Conference

Nqobile Tshili, Online Reporter

ZANU-PF Bulawayo province has been selected to host the ruling party’s 21st Annual National People’s Conference, in October.

Last year, the Midlands Zanu PF Convention Centre in Gweru played host for the 20th Annual National People’s Conference.

The announcement was made by Zanu-PF National Political Commissar Cde Munyaradzi Machacha during a graduation ceremony for nearly 400 youths in Bulawayo’s Luveve-Emakhandeni Constituency on Sunday.

Cde Machacha challenged party members to actively participate in the restructuring process, aiming to solidify the party ahead of the high-profile national conference.

“Mobilisation, recruitment and cell building must happen simultaneously to create verifiable authentic structures. The province has been selected to host the annual National People’s Conference in October, what a chance to showcase a new vibrant Zanu-PF Bulawayo province,” said Cde Machacha.

“The President, Cde E.D Mnangagwa is calling on every party member to play a role in this exercise whose success is directly linked to the future progress of our party and future success of our party. As Bulawayo province this exercises officers an opportunity for the party to rejuvenate itself by reaching out to new members both young and old and mobilise them to join the party.”

Cde Machacha said all the party members from the Politburo going down branch members should actively participate in the rebuilding of the party.

Cde Machacha commended Cde Samuriwo for initiating empowerment projects that uplift community members.