Zanu-PF Bulawayo targets US$50 000

Online Writer

ZANU-PF Central Committee member Cde, Charles Chiponda says the ruling party in Bulawayo is seeking donations of up to US$50 000 as it prepares for the National People’s Conference to be held in Gweru, Midlands at the end of this month.

The National People’s Conference, which comes after the ruling party’s victory in the August 23 elections, is held on rotational basis and presents a chance for reflection on party electoral promises as well as reaffirmation of the country’s vision.

Last year’s conference was held in Bindura, Mashonaland Central Province.