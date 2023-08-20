Zanu PF Bulilima Constituency ready for a resounding victory

From left: Zanu PF politburo member Cde Richard Ndlovu, Zanu PF Matabeleland South provincial chairman Nqobizitha Ndlovu and Zanu PF Bulilima Constituency candidate for 2023 elections Cde Dingumuzi Phuti at the Bulilima four wards star rally held on Friday

Mthabisi Tshuma in Mlomwe, Bulilima

THE Zanu PF leadership in Bulilima Constituency has expressed confidence to clinch a resounding victory in the 2023 harmonised elections set for Wednesday.

The constituency has been realigned into one following the delimitation process that combined formerly Bulilima West and East constituencies.

Bulilima Constituency has 19 wards with 76 polling stations. Addressing thousands of party supporters during a constituency star rally on Friday, Zanu PF chairman for Matabeleland South, Cde Mangaliso Ndlovu, who is the outgoing Bulilima East legislator said he is confident that the party will win because of the strength of its candidates.

“Come Wednesday we are assured of victory from the Presidential candidate Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa, member of Parliament candidate Cde Dingumuzi Phuti and all our councilors from around the constituency,” he said.

“This is because we have seen their commitment to ensuring that they live up to their promises. One for sure is my brother Cde Phuti who l am confident will come to thank me for working well with you as he is a man who keeps his word,” said Cde Ndlovu.

Zanu PF politburo member Cde Richard Ndlovu said there is need to have faith with the young generation assuming leadership.

“As elders we have a mandate of ensuring we mould our younger generation so that we make sure that they are ready to take over leadership roles as the future generation.

“We all have a mandate of making sure that Zanu PF wins big in this constituency,” said Cde Ndlovu.

In his remarks, Cde Dingumuzi Phuti said he has already started to work on issues affecting the communities, which have been raised by the electorate.

“We have been meeting with the people, to hear what they need and amongst some things that they raised, which we have attended to be availing water for them.

“Last week we were in Phumuza and already a borehole has drilled there with a state-of-the-art solar system in place,” he said.

“This is the same here where we are in Mlomwe where borehole drilling is underway as we speak and water has already been found. We are walking the talk by Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa of leaving no one and no place behind,” said Cde Phuti.

