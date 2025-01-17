Zanu PF Bulilima MP Cde Phuti mourns liberation heroine Cde Bule

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

ZANU PF Bulilima Constituency MP Cde Dingumuzi Phuti has mourned the passing of the ruling party’s stalwart Cde Agnes Bule, who died last week.

The party’s President and First Secretary, Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa, conferred liberation heroine status upon Cde Bule, who will be laid to rest tomorrow at her rural homestead in Butshe village, Bulilima district, Matabeleland South province. She was 76.

Bule is the mother of Ndolwane Super Sounds co-founder Charles Ndebele, a Zimbabwean musical maestro who inherited his talent from his mother, who was also a musician at heart, being one of the founders of the pre-independence music outfit Zimbabwe All-Stars.

Cde Phuti stated that the liberation heroine has left a significant void in the ruling party and the Makhulela community at large.

“The loss of heroine Cde Bule is a shattering blow to us. It came at a time when such resilient people were needed the most. She was incredibly upright and very patriotic. She had a blend of political culture that she developed over many years in Harare, ZAPU in the 70s, and later Zanu PF, where she could merge it with the prevailing political climate at Makhulela party district, Bulilima Constituency, and Matabeleland South province. She fitted in exceptionally well.

“She was an excellent mobiliser, never hesitating to approach anyone; she was a master of door-to-door campaigns. She loved the truth and was not a backstabber. She was straightforward and steadfast,” said Cde Phuti.

He remarked that Marujata, as she was affectionately known, was a responsible character who wanted things to be done properly and culturally, in a manner that would leave everyone satisfied.

“Marujata was just colourful. Her departure is a sad loss to the party and the Makhulela community in general, as she was a culturally gifted individual, and music mourns her loss because her history is remarkable.

“She was a revolutionary singer, and we are told that they would meet with the late Dr Joshua Nkomo, whereby when he went abroad for negotiations in Geneva and Malta, they would greet him with songs. They produced various albums over the years, led by Owen Ndlovu, and later I produced an album for them in 2005, which did very well, with Marujata as the lead singer. She will be missed for many reasons,” said Cde Phuti.

