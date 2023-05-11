ZANU-PF Byo council aspirant fights youth drugs and substance abuse

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, [email protected]

ZANU-PF aspiring Councillor for Ward 13 in Bulawayo Cde Ganizani Phiri is fighting against drug and substance abuse through economically empowering youths in his area.

In a recent interview, Cde Phiri said he has enrolled more than 40 youths in different courses from his constituency so that they can be economically empowered.

The courses range from nurse aid, nail technician, beauty and make-up technicians and he is funding the courses by paying for the learner’s tuition fees.

He said he has realized how drug and substance abuse is destroying the lives of youths.

“Most youths engage in drug and substance abuse because they are not economically empowered and they do not have the means of making their own, so as a way of distressing they end up using drugs. As youths we all need money in order to survive and the biggest problem that most are facing is getting a way of starting their businesses. So, by enrolling them in these courses l am praying they will be able to get somewhere where they can start and get money to further improve their lives,” said Mr Phiri.

The aspiring councillor said after the youths finish their courses, he is hopeful they will look for jobs or create their own employment so that they can be able to empower more youths just like he has with them.

He said this is not the only project that he is running to fight against drug and substance abuse, as he is also funding a basketball team for youths and funding, talent shows for youths so that they can have something to do with their spare time.

Cde Phiri said he does all these projects selflessly because he has seen how drugs and substances are destroying the youths and their generation.

He said because he is also a youth, he has realised that the only way of keeping youth away from the deadly diseases that are now affecting many is through empowering them economically.

“I am not only empowering them by funding and ensuring that they are taught, but l have also been doing entrepreneurship workshops where we teach youths how businesses are held and how best they can be made to grow into something big. I am hopeful this will go a long way in fighting against drug and substance abuse because if you just fight against it without empowering the people who are affected and giving them something to distract them so that they do not go back to the same problem it will be like you are wasting time,” said Cde Phiri.

The Chronicle visited the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa in Pelandaba where Cde Phiri is holding the lessons for the youths and found a class that was already in progress.

The youths expressed gratitude to their aspiring Councilor for the opportunity that he has given them and all said they are looking to a brighter future as they will be a step closer to creating their own money.

Mr Tinashe Mbendere (17) said this is a chance for him to redeem himself as he did not do well in his Ordinary Level examinations.

He said he is doing a course in nurse aid and hopes once he is done, he will be able to continue with his academics and get more qualifications so that he can end up as a qualified nurse.

“When l heard about this l did not live it because it is difficult to get something so valuable yet free. I am really happy l have already started with the course and will be finishing it soon. This is better than staying at home with no plan of what l am going to do because if l am to spend the whole day at home l will end up getting involved in bad things like drug and substance abuse. I wish more youths across our city could get such an opportunity and have a chance to try and dedicate themselves,” said Mr Mbendere.

Mr Philani Masuku (26) from Iminyela suburb said he heard about the program from a friend who had also enrolled.

He said he is a chef by profession and because his job also needs someone who has knowledge about health and how the diet of a person can either help or make the situation worse, he decided to enroll.

“My advice to youths is that they should not sit idly at home without doing anything because that is when it becomes easy for people our age to abuse drugs and substances. If opportunities like this avail themselves you always grab them with both hands because one can never know when they might do it to work for them,” said Mr Masuku.

Mrs Aminah Phiri (46) said she is a member of the child protection committee and she usually sees how much help youths sometimes need health wise and because she is not equipped to help them it becomes difficult for her to help.

She said she is happy she has managed to do this course because not only will it help her to work more easily with children but it is also an added academic qualification for her.

“I am happy there are a lot of young people here because it shows how they are willing to learn and look for ways of making their own money. I am just praying the aspiring councillor does not get tired of empowering youths and giving them something to do with their time,” Mrs Phiri.