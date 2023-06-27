Zanu-PF candidate’s passion for development

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

ZANU-PF candidate for Lupane East Constituency, Cde Phathisiwe Ncube has said her calling is to uplift lives of people in her community as she believes in implementing projects that positively impact on livelihoods.

She was speaking ahead of commissioning of a solar powered borehole she donated to Lake Alice ward in her constituency last week.

The borehole will serve more than 150 households from four villages and is one of many projects Cde Ncube has lined up.

Lake Alice especially in Luhumbe and Sentethe areas on the boundary with Nkayi, is one of the dry areas in Lupane and villagers share river water with animals, for domestic use.

Cde Ncube has set up a campaign team led by development programmes manager Cde Tamuka Nyoni to spearhead the campaign.

The borehole will be officially commissioned at the end of June to pave way for the start of other projects, including a sports gala also set for the weekend.

In an interview, Cde Ncube said in line with the party strategy, her campaign is a triple approach for the party’s Presidential candidate Cde Mnangagwa to get 5 million votes in the upcoming harmonised election, herself and for councillors.

“My belief is public benefit display, to do things for people and not only talking. I believe in projects because they go a long way in an as far as improving livelihoods is concerned. We have lined up borehole projects and have started with Lake Alice where we are waiting for commissioning so that people get water.

“The solar powered borehole will feed four villages and about 150 households that have been using wells and river water. Our aim is to identify areas that need water urgently and we are targeting seven boreholes if funds permit,” said Cde Ncube.

She said by end of June, work will have started to drill boreholes in other wards working with the department of Rural Infrastructure Development Agency, formerly District Development Fund, which helps with identifying areas that require clean water.

This is in line with the Government programme of drilling 35 000 boreholes countrywide through the Presidential Rural Development Programme.

Cde Ncube said during her campaign, she will also be targeting youth who need encouragement to register as voters and to venture into income generating projects so as to keep them away from a life of abusing drugs.

“We want youth not to be redundant and as such we are planning sporting tournaments in all wards starting this month-end where we will be encouraging people to go and vote and to register as well for future. We need to handle youth with care so that they don’t end up in the wrong hands hence we have lined up programmes that suit their expectations.

“Through sport we want to identify talent so they join big clubs and earn a living. We have sourced textbooks for secondary pupils as we want to inculcate a culture of reading and encourage schools to have libraries to improve pass rate in the district.

“We have also started a programme where we want 100 youth drawn from all wards to undergo nurse aide training to be done in Lupane so that they get jobs in the health sector. I believe in projects that develop people in the spirit of inceku,” she said.

Her projects manager Cde Nyoni said teams have been set in every ward for the campaign.

