Zanu-PF celebrates victory in Bulilima

Zanu-PF Veterans League national political commissar Cde Ntombiyakhe Ndlovu (left) greets Zanu-PF Bulilima MP and Central Committee member Cde Dingumuzi Phuti (right) at a victory celebration rally held at Makhulela 2 Business Centre last Saturday. Looking on is Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Dr Evelyn Ndovu (second from left) and former Bulilima East MP Cde Mathias Siqhoza. — Picture by Nkosizile Ndlovu

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

ZANU-PF Bulilima legislator Cde Dingumuzi Phuti has said the ruling party will continue to be a party of choice as it continues to implement meaningful development programmes.

Addressing party supporters during victory celebrations in Makhulela Ward 9 in Bulilima recently, Cde Phuti hailed the electorate for resisting attempts by the opposition to influence them to vote against the ruling party by dangling a carrot.

“We saw omalayitsha giving people money to sway your allegiance and you refused to be bought because you know what Zanu-PF is to you and for that we are humbled. We will continue pushing for development because President Mnangagwa whom you voted for wants to transform your lives,” he said.

Zanu-PF Veterans League national political commissar Cde Ntombiyakhe Ndlovu also paid tribute to the local community for their loyalty to the party.

“We defended Zanu-PF against adversaries and we won resoundingly. We are doing a lot for you so that we transform your lives. The distance that your children walk to school is long and as such a new school is already being built by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education through intervention of the First Lady Amai Mnangagwa,” she said.

“We are so proud. The victory here in this ward has helped strengthen Zanu-PF’s stronghold in Matabeleland South where we now have nine out of 12 constituencies.”

The votes also culminated in the election of Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Dr Evelyn Ndlovu as a proportional representative for Bulilima Constituency and Politburo member Cde Richard Ndlovu as the Senator.

The constituency was realigned into one following the delimitation process that combined the former Bulilima West and East constituencies.

Bulilima Constituency has 19 wards.

Speaking during the same event, Dr Ndlovu said Zanu-PF’s victory in the 2023 harmonised elections is proof to the strong bond that exists between Zanu-PF and the masses.

“It was our unity of purpose that made us win and we are around and let’s maintain that spirit,” she said.

Similar victory celebrations were held in Bambadzi, Tshankwa and Mlomwe. — @mthabisi_mthire