Zanu-PF, church share the same vision, says Machacha

Mkhululi Ncube, Chronicle Writer

ZANU-PF national political commissar, Cde Munyaradzi Machacha, has said the ruling party and church share the same vision of facilitating empowerment and the well-being of ordinary people in the country.

He was speaking in Bulawayo’s Pumula South suburb on Saturday where he joined scores of people who braved the chilly weather to celebrate the conferment of two honorary doctorate degrees on religious leader, Prophet Thabiso Ngwenya, of Faith in Christ International.

Ngwenya was honoured for his work by two United States of America universities, Maxilass University, which awarded him a Doctor of Divinity honorary degree and the Logos University, which awarded him a Doctor of Social and Leadership Management honorary degree.

These came after the Council of Churches in Africa recommended that Prophet Ngwenya be honoured following decades of his mission.

In his address, Cde Machacha said Zimbabwe has a history of being a spiritual country hence it was no surprise that a number of prophets who have done a lot have emerged from the country.

“As a country, we have always been a spiritual people who fear God. We were not taught about God by the whites because we had a knowledge of Him,” he said.

“We were only taught about Jesus, but we knew God. So, it is no surprise that we have prophets such as Ngwenya arising among us. Our relationship with the church is not because we want votes, but because our party has always been one with the church.

“Our first president of the party was Reverend Ndabaningi Sithole, a reverend leading a political party. Even during the war of our liberation, most of the help came from the churches who donated food and medicines,” said Cde Machacha.

“A number of pastors and nuns were killed for this. So, our relationship is inseparable and it did not start now. This shows that the church and politics go hand-in-hand. Even in the Bible, kings had prophets to give directions. We both have one vision to see the well-being of our people.”

Like Government, he said the church wants to serve the people and see their well-being in health and education, hence the building of schools and health institutions by religious organisations.

“We have to have good well-being while here on earth not in heaven only, hence God gave us a rich nation full of minerals. We should not let foreigners take these while we do not benefit,” said Cde Machacha.

“As Zanu-PF, we also want the well-being of our people. This is the reason why we continue to avail empowerment programmes to the people.”

Cde Machacha said the ruling party will continue to advocate for religious freedom to enable people to worship freely in the country. He urged Prophet Ngwenya to continue his work in the community.

Speaking at the same occasion, Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Cde Judith Ncube, said Prophet Ngwenya’s life has touched many lives hence it was a befitting honour given to him.

“With a heart full of love and a spirit of generosity, the prophet has demonstrated unwavering commitment to the well-being of others,” she said.

“The prophet’s humanitarian work has brought hope to the despairing, comfort to the afflicted and relief to those in need. My office will continue working closely with the churches and will always support all churches and shall not allow any interference by organisations and individuals who may want to disturb the freedom of worship.”

In his remarks, Prophet Ngwenya said he owes the honour to his congregates and pledged to work closely with the Government in various programmes that uplift the people.

“This recognition is a tribute of your tireless efforts, selflessness, devotion and our shared mission. This honour of two doctorates is a reminder that our work is not in vain, it is a call to continue serving with integrity and compassion,” he said.

“May this recognition inspire us all to strive for excellence unity and greater good.”

Archbishop Rocky Moyo, head of the Council of Churches in Africa, said it was their role to honour outstanding members of the community.

“It is our responsibility to identify and recommend honour to such people as Prophet Ngwenya. Acknowledging their effort to promote peace, understanding and harmony among people, recognising their selflessness service and education to the well-being of others, honouring their guidance and inspiration to the community,” he said.

“We are celebrating our prophet in his efforts to build bridges between different religious communities and acknowledging him for his legacy in the spiritual world.” — @themkhust